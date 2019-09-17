City council approves new Lethbridge transitional housing despite community concerns
A new rehabilitation home is opening in Lethbridge and the community has mixed feelings about the location. Lethbridge city council voted on Monday evening in favour of a new transitional home in Scenic Heights for women in the final stages of addiction recovery. Around 60 members from the community attended the public hearing to voice concerns about the home decreasing property values and causing security problems. Emily Olsen reports.