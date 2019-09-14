Global News Morning Edmonton September 14 2019 8:50am 03:11 Adopt a Pet with SCARS: Furlock Holmes & Shyster In our Adopt a Pet segment with Second Chance Animal Rescue Society, Ali Cassis introduces us to Furlock Holmes the cat and Shyster, who came to the organization after her owner of 10 years died. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5903612/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5903612/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?