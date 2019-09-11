Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton September 11 2019 8:02pm 02:17 Scam cheats prospective Edmonton renters The suspects behind a frequent rental scam in Edmonton target people who are desperate to move. As Sarah Ryan reports, the victims are swallowing their pride and speaking out. Scam cheats Edmonton renters for 4 years: ‘I just don’t understand how someone can get away with it’ <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5891560/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5891560/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?