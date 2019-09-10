Features September 10 2019 4:12pm 05:00 Construction workers continue to speak out on why safety violations occur Workers talk about why safety violations occur even when ways to minimize risk are simple and well established. Elizabeth McSheffrey has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5884514/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5884514/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?