Economy September 10 2019 3:44pm 02:44 Premier Kenney responds to Amnesty International letter While speaking at an oilsands conference in Fort McMurray, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has a strong reaction to a letter the government received from Amnesty International. Amnesty International ‘deeply concerned’ about Alberta’s fight back strategy against oil foes <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5884320/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5884320/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?