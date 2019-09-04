Health September 4 2019 7:48am 05:45 Kidney Walk set for this weekend We chat with members of the Kidney Foundation of Canada and meet the honourary chair for 2019 for this year’s Kidney Walk. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5852991/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5852991/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?