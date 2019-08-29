Global News at 5:30 Toronto August 29 2019 5:39pm 02:01 Investigation into Muskoka boat crash continues More details have been revealed about the two people killed in the crash that involved businessman Kevin O’Leary. Mark Carcasole reports. Family, friends mourn two who lost lives in Ontario boating accident involving Kevin O’Leary <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5833292/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5833292/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?