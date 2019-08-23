Environment August 23 2019 4:48pm 01:57 Residents raise concerns about the health of Dartmouth’s lakes From blue-green algae to invasive plants, many are calling for action to protect Dartmouth’s lakes. Alicia Draus has more. ‘No funding’ to protect the health of Nova Scotia lakes: MLA <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5806846/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5806846/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?