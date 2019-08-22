Angus August 22 2019 6:06pm 02:22 Second World War vet trying to raise $1M for Terry Fox Foundation A community is coming together to help a 94-year-old Second World War veteran achieve a major goal. Shallima Maharaj has their story. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5801886/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5801886/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?