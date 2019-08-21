Consumer August 21 2019 5:56pm 02:31 650 Parliament residents still left out of building year after fire The Office of the Fire Marshal is set to release its report into the cause of the fire while residents are still waiting to return to the building. Kamil Karamali reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5796660/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5796660/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?