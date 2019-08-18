Global News At 5 August 18 2019 8:43pm 02:02 Another ghost bike for Kelowna It was a somber ride for dozens of cyclists in Kelowna today as they escorted a ghost bike to the site of a tragic collision that cost a 69-year-old man his life. Jules Knox reports. ‘People need to remember’: Ghost bike installed for Kelowna cyclist killed in collision <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5782156/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5782156/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?