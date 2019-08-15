Global News at 5:30 Toronto August 15 2019 6:12pm 02:18 Sentencing begins for Ontario manfound guilty of impaired operation of a canoe causing death. As Catherine McDonald reports, the crown is proposing David Sillars serve six to eight years in jail. Sentencing hearing begins for Ontario man convicted of impaired operation of canoe causing child’s death <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5772207/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5772207/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?