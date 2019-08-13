Lethbridge Para Athlete August 13 2019 7:20pm 02:06 Lethbridge athlete heading to Lima 2019 Parapan Am Games Lethbridge resident Lowell Taylor is heading to Peru later this month to represent Canada on the international stage at the Lima 2019 Parapan Am Games. Jasmine Bala has the story. Lethbridge tandem cyclist heads to Lima 2019 Parapan Am Games <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5762385/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5762385/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?