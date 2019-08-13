Lethbridge Para Athlete
August 13 2019 7:20pm
02:06

Lethbridge athlete heading to Lima 2019 Parapan Am Games

Lethbridge resident Lowell Taylor is heading to Peru later this month to represent Canada on the international stage at the Lima 2019 Parapan Am Games. Jasmine Bala has the story.

