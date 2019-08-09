Global News at 6 Halifax August 9 2019 5:03pm 02:01 Concerns of overcrowding at high school in Bedford heightens Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford is in need of more space to accommodate the surging populations of students in the area. Alexa MacLean has more. Relatively new Bedford high school sees portables constructed to address overcrowding <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5748519/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5748519/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?