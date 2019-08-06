Global News at 6 Halifax August 6 2019 4:12pm 01:48 Nova Scotia announces new health-care centre for Middleton A new $12-million health-care facility will replace the existing medical clinic next to the Soldiers Memorial Hospital. Elizabeth McSheffrey reports. New health care centre to replace aging medical clinic in Middleton, N.S. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5733084/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5733084/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?