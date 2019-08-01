Global News at 5:30 Toronto August 1 2019 11:49pm 01:28 Toronto Caribbean Carnival begins The colours and the costumes are back for another year. The Toronto Caribbean Carnival kicked off in downtown Toronto Thursday night. Albert Delitala has the story. Toronto Caribbean Carnival to have group of topless performers to boost body positivity <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5717233/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5717233/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?