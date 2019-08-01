Sports August 1 2019 8:01pm 01:30 Athlete of the Month: 11-year-old Lethbridge golfer has mental game beyond his years Jackson Wesley has spent nearly every day so far this summer out on the golf course, and his game shows it. Watch for more on the 11-year-old phenom. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5716653/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5716653/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?