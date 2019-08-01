Contact Lens August 1 2019 7:10pm 01:58 Lethbridge woman says tap water left her temporarily blind Washing your face is a pretty basic task that most people do every day, but it left one Lethbridge woman temporarily blind — all because of her contact lenses. Jasmine Bala has the story. Tap water in contacts temporarily blinded Lethbridge woman <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5716421/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5716421/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?