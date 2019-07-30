Chad McCoy July 30 2019 6:21am 05:44 Local musician plays final show of 750km biking tour in Halifax We chat with local musician Chad McCoy as he wraps up his Packin’ Light Tour this week at The Bus Stop Theatre in Halifax. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5700980/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5700980/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?