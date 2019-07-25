Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton July 25 2019 8:11pm 02:14 Fire and Flower slams Edmonton’s permit system The CEO of cannabis company Fire and Flower criticized city of Edmonton administration Thursday, called some of the permitting issues “a source of political embarrassment.” Quinn Ohler explains. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5686523/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5686523/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?