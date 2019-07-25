Crime July 25 2019 11:08am 06:42 OPP provide update on ‘active’ investigation into missing seniors OPP Detective-Inspector Rob Matthews briefed the media on Thursday morning on the “active” investigation into four seniors who went missing in the Muskoka, Ont. area in the 1990’s. OPP to give update on 4 historic missing persons cases from the ’90s <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5682971/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5682971/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?