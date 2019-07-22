Barbie And National Geographic July 22 2019 6:21am 05:42 Dr. Sara Iverson Dalhousie researcher and OTN Scientific Director, Dr. Sara Iverson, to take one lucky girl on an opportunity of a lifetime thanks to a partnership between Barbie and National Geographic. Dalhousie biologist chosen as mentor for Barbie’s 60th anniversary You Can Be Anything campaign <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5665813/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5665813/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?