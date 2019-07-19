Global News at 6 Halifax July 19 2019 5:12pm 01:44 Lion King sidewalk ads cause uproar in Halifax Haligonians might have seen ads for the new Lion King movie in hotspots on city sidewalks, but as Jesse Thomas explains, the ads actually break city bylaws. ‘Lion King’ sidewalk ads in Halifax draw uproar from city, pedestrians <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5660464/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5660464/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?