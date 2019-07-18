Global News at 5:30 Toronto July 18 2019 6:02pm 01:44 City of Toronto taking extreme measures to close illegal dispensaries The City of Toronto is taking extreme measures to close the city’s illegal cannabis stores. Bylaw officers are now using massive cement blocks to barricade the front doors. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5656813/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5656813/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?