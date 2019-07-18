York police reveal details of ‘largest traditional organized crime’ take down

York Regional Police revealed details of an 18-month initiative called Project Sindacato’ where officers seized 35$ million dollars worth in merchandise from mafia-owned gaming machines, ATMs, houses, Rolex watches and Ferraris, and arrested 9 major players in the “largest traditional organized crime” operation take down. The individuals of the Italian crime group face charges of money laundering, defrauding the Canadian government, and participating in an organized crime group.