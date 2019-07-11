Global News at 5:30 Toronto July 11 2019 11:30pm 01:50 Child pornography front and centre in ‘shocking’ new art exhibit Thousands of lollipops are displayed at Stackt Market to showcase the number of child pornography images found online every 12 hours. Kamil Karamali reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5486988/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5486988/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?