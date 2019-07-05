Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton July 5 2019 8:04pm 01:47 Longest filibuster in Alberta history comes to an end The longest filibuster in Alberta’s history came to an end on Friday. As Tom Vernon reports, both the government and the Official Opposition feel they made their points this spring. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5466267/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5466267/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?