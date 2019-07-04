Coast To Coast Ride July 4 2019 6:56pm 01:53 Sisters horseback riding across Canada to raise awareness about guide dogs It’s been an adventure two years in the making: a pair of Ontario sisters are riding their horses across the country, all in the name of charity. Quinn Campbell reports. Ontario sisters travel the country on horseback for charity <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5462176/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5462176/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?