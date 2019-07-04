Flying Tire Hwy 400 July 4 2019 6:21pm 02:59 The wife of a Toronto man critically injured by a flying tire on Highway 400 shares their story Catherine McDonald sat down with Ben Schenk and his wife who are warning drivers to do safety checks on their vehicles before they head out on the road. Wife of man critically injured by flying tire on Hwy. 400 speaks out about vehicle safety <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5462060/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5462060/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?