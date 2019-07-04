Global News Morning Edmonton July 4 2019 10:49am 04:16 Summer backyard party ideas from The Style Guys Throwing a backyard party this summer doesn’t have to be time consuming or pricey. Daintre is joined by The Style Guys Jason Krell and Alykhan Velji for some tips. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5459909/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5459909/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?