Assistant Coach July 3 2019 1:51pm 05:12 Bruce Hamilton Interview Kelowna Rockets general manager Bruce Hamilton talks about new assistant coach Vern Fiddler, the team's picks in the import draft and whether or not Lassi Thomson will return for the upcoming Memorial Cup season. Kelowna Rockets hire former NHLer Vern Fiddler as assistant coach