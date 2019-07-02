cherries July 2 2019 8:49pm 01:54 Okanagan farmers scrambling to save cherry crops Some Okanagan farmers have had to call in aerial support to save their cherry crops after the recent rain. Jules Knox explains. Rainy start to summer could damage cherry crop in the Okanagan <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5454460/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5454460/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?