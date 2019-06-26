Goat Weed Control June 26 2019 6:40pm 01:41 Goats chomp down on invasive weeds this summer in Lethbridge The City of Lethbridge is bringing back the goats to take on invasive weeds in Alexander Wilderness Park and Indian Battle Park this summer. Demi Knight reports. Goats chomp down on invasive weeds this summer in Lethbridge <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5435847/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5435847/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?