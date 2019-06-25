Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton June 25 2019 8:29pm 01:55 Alberta hamlet highlights Cold War observatory and camera A group of dedicated volunteers at the Newbrook Historical Society in Alberta is hard at work refurbishing an observatory and meteor camera from the 1950s. Sarah Kraus explains. Volunteers hope Cold War observatory and camera can put Alberta hamlet back on the map <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5431791/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5431791/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?