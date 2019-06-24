Global News at 5:30 Toronto June 24 2019 6:10pm 01:41 Sidewalk Labs points to possible solutions to security concerns On Monday, Sidewalk Labs unveiled its master plan for Toronto Tomorrow. The inclusion of data tracking and video surveillance has some concerned. Shallima Maharaj explains. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5427044/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5427044/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?