Health June 23 2019 6:30pm 01:44 Ride Don’t Hide raises thousands for mental health awareness in the Okanagan Riders and walkers alike hit the streets of Kelowna on Sunday for the Canadian Mental Health Association’s Ride Don’t Hide event. Ride Don’t Hide raises thousands for mental health in the Okanagan <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5423505/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5423505/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?