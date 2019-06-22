Carolina Hurricanes June 22 2019 1:47pm 00:45 Toronto Maple Leafs trade Patrick Marleau to Carolina Hurricanes The deal includes a conditional first-round pick and seventh-round pick in exchange for a sixth round pick in next year’s NHL Draft. Leafs trade veteran Marleau to Hurricanes <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5420990/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5420990/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?