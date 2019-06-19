Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton June 19 2019 8:19pm 02:34 Edmonton health matters: June 19 In tonight’s health matters, Su-Ling Goh has the details on research surrounding the cognitive effects of child sexual abuse. Plus, an update on an Edmonton tech company that won a NASA competition in Texas. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5410328/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5410328/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?