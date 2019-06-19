Global News at 5:30 Toronto June 19 2019 5:58pm 01:59 Grassy Narrows pleading for mercury care home funding Grassy Narrows leaders say they’ve only received one per cent of the federal government’s promised money for a mercury care facility. Kamil Karamali reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5409707/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5409707/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?