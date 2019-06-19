Global News at 6 Halifax June 19 2019 5:08pm 02:00 The legacy of CeaseFire Over four and half years, it’s estimated CeaseFire, the program, touched 40,000 people in the HRM. Elizabeth McSheffrey reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5409464/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5409464/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?