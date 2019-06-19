Global News at Noon Edmonton June 19 2019 2:04pm 01:43 Calcium chloride will be used on Edmonton roads again next winter Calcium chloride will be used on Edmonton’s roads again next winter but as Kent Morrison explains, Coun. Mike Nickel says he can’t justify keeping up the practice for a third winter. Councillor not pleased calcium chloride will be used on Edmonton roads again <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5408485/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5408485/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?