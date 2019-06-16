Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton June 16 2019 8:29pm 01:53 EPCOR’s solar farm proposal moves forward Sun, Jun 16 – Steps to approve EPCOR’s contentious solar farm proposal are moving ahead with city council. The proposed site is on EPCOR land but also in Edmonton’s river valley. Sarah Komadina reports. Proposed Edmonton river valley solar farm to be voted on by council <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5397689/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5397689/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?