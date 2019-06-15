Sports June 15 2019 10:40am 04:15 Edmonton’s world champ Jelena Mrdenovich KO86 A world champ is defending her belt here at home in Edmonton on June 22. Jelena Mrdjenovich will put her WBC and WBA featherweight titles on the line against Italian Vissia Trovata. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5394568/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5394568/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?