Global News at 5:30 Toronto June 11 2019 6:01pm 02:02 Political ads featured during Raptors Game 5 Monday night as millions tuned in to watch Game 5 of the NBA Finals, the federal election campaign was front and centre during commercial breaks as was Premier Doug Ford. Travis Dhanraj Reports <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5379185/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5379185/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?