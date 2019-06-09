Global News at 5:30 Toronto June 9 2019 7:16pm 02:19 Second World War veteran celebrates 100th birthday At Canada’s largest veterans’ care facility, a Toronto man is marking a major milestone. As Caryn Lieberman reports, the veteran is turning 100 years old and his sense of humour is like none other. ‘One more than 99!’: Second World War vet from Toronto celebrates 100th birthday <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5371800/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5371800/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?