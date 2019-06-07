Global News at 5:30 Toronto June 7 2019 5:27pm 01:34 Raptors fans find lifelong friendships in enemy territory More than 60 Raptors fans who were complete strangers to one another bonded in Oakland because of their love for the team. Kamil Karamali reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5367688/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5367688/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?