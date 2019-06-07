Global News at 6 Halifax June 7 2019 5:30pm 01:46 Cancelling contract with Stock Transportation may not stop it from operating Parents have complained about the company’s lack of communication and how some students were not being picked up. Jeremy Keefe reports. Stock Transportation could still operate under HRCE in 2020 <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5367540/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5367540/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?