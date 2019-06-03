Environment June 3 2019 12:41pm 00:29 High Level residents begin to return home after wildfire evacuation Two weeks after being forced to evacuate due to a nearby wildfire, residents in the northern Alberta town of High Level began to return home Monday. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5346775/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5346775/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?