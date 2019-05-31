Global News at 6 Halifax May 31 2019 5:23pm 02:08 Crown submits two elements of sexual offence in former Halifax taxi driver sex assault trial A Halifax provincial court judge has heard closing arguments from both counsels. A decision will be delivered on September 4th. Former Halifax taxi driver committed two acts of sexual offence, Crown tells court <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5340525/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5340525/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?