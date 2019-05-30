Basketball May 30 2019 6:43pm 02:24 Coaches weigh in on Leonard, Curry NBA success All eyes are on the NBA championship finals. Shallima Maharaj spoke to former coaches for Stephan Curry and Kawhi Leonard, who weighed in on what they were like before they were titans. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5336728/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5336728/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?